Maruthi trying hard to convince Ravi Teja

Talented writer and director Maruthi impressed Ravi Teja with a script and the film is titled Pakka Commercial. But the project landed in trouble after Ravi Teja quoted a whopping remuneration of Rs 12 crores for the film. UV Creations and GA2 Pictures are not ready to shell out Rs 12 crores for Ravi Teja after which Gopichand was approached. But Maruthi is keen to convince Ravi Teja as he felt that Ravi Teja would be the apt choice for Pakka Commercial. Ravi Teja is not in a mood to compromise on his paycheque.

Maruthi decided to slash down his remuneration and offer the same for Ravi Teja as he felt that Ravi Teja can do justice for the lead role. With Ravi Teja not ready to compromise for Rs 1-2 crores, Maruthi is finding it tough to close the deal and finalize the project. The makers are ready to pay Rs 9 crores for Ravi Teja. Maruthi is currently working on a plan to convince Ravi Teja and bring him on board. Else, he would have to proceed with Gopichand.

Pakka Commercial is a full-length entertainer of a lawyer. The film starts rolling next year.