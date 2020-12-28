Akshay Kumar’s whopping remuneration will shock everyone

Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid and most successful Indian actors in the recent times. The actor loves to complete the shoot of his films in quick successions. Three of his films are complete and are waiting for release in theatres. The actor utilized the coronavirus break and is gearing up with a strong lineup of films. Despite of the coronavirus pandemic, Akshay Kumar hiked his remuneration due to his demand.

The actor has been charging Rs 117 crores as remuneration. With low risk, the filmmakers are ready to pay the quoted amount for the veteran actor. Now, Akshay Kumar is said to have hiked his fee again and he will be charging Rs 135 crores for all his future projects. For all his new commitments and the films releasing in 2022, Akshay Kumar will be taking Rs 135 crores as remuneration. Most of his films are made on a budget of Rs 50-60 crores excluding his remuneration.