Director Shankar’s daughter turns singer for Ghani

Top director Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar is all set to leave an impression in the industry, as an actress as well as singer.

Even as she is busy with her Kollywood acting debut Viruman opposite Karthi, Aditi has crooned for Romeo Juliet song in Varun Tej-starrer sports drama Ghani, as announced by its makers today.

While Ghani will be releasing on February 25, the romantic song will be released by music director S Thaman at a function to be held at KL University, Vijayawada, on February 8, in the presence of the hero, heroine and singer.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports film is produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby on Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film will be presented by Allu Aravind.

Varun Tej has already in the news for working hard to tone up his body for the movie and he now looks like a real boxer. Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra have played important roles in Ghani.