AP has no money to pay even Rs 30cr power bills !

Reflecting the grave financial crisis being faced by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the entire state has plunged into darkness for the last two days.

The reason, the AP government has no money even to pay Rs 30 crore power bills to power producers, With this, the Centre’s NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) stopped the power supply to AP, pushing the state into darkness.

All villages, towns and cities in AP are facing severe power cuts for the last two days, that too at night times when the power demand is more. Even capital Amaravathi region, Vijaywada city is not spared of power cuts at night where CM Jagan works from Tadepalli and AP Secretariat and all other government head offices are located.

The AP Discoms owe Rs 350 crore to NTPC. The NTPC has been sending notices to Discoms to clear arrears for two months. The AP government failed to pay till date. With this, the NTPC even offered AP Discoms to pay at least Rs 30 crore now initially to ensure power supply. But AP government failed to pay even Rs 30 crore. Fed up at this, the NTPC stopped 800 MW power supply to AP pushing state into darkness.

Jagan government which is doling out thousands of crores every month to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in the name of “Navaratnalu” has no money to pay power bills. Jagan government is facing backlash from all sections for its financial indiscipline, mismanagement and vote bank politics at the cost of the development of the state.

People wonder AP government’s budget size is Rs 2.30 lakh crore for 2021-22 but it cannot afford even Rs 30 crore power bill to save AP from power crisis.