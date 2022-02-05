Unstoppable Season 1 Final: Balayya turns Emotional

Nandamuri Balakrishna surprised the Tollywood audience with his hosting skills, energy and his comic timing in Unstoppable, a celebrity talk show. The first season came to an end and the final episode had Mahesh Babu as the special guest. Balakrishna was flawless as usual and Mahesh looked simple. The entire episode was entertaining. Mahesh revealed about the bonding with his family and about the impact of his father Krishna on him as an actor.

Balakrishna called Mahesh Babu the ‘Baap of Sattires’. Mahesh also explained about the snake incident in KBR Park. Mahesh Babu also shared a funny experience on the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru in Kashmir. Mahesh Babu’s close friend Vamshi Paidipally was the other guest for the final episode. The duo explained about their bonding and how they are now family friends. Balakrishna appreciated the charity work done by Mahesh Babu in the show. The episode that lasted for more than an hour was loaded with super fun. The first season of Unstoppable ends on a great note with Mahesh Babu’s episode.