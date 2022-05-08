Disha Patani joins Prabhas-starrer ‘Project- K’

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who made her Telugu debut in Varun Tej-starrer ‘Loafer’, has joined Prabhas and Deepika’s ‘Project K’.

The actress herself has confirmed the news by posting a photo of a ‘welcome onboard’ bouquet sent by ‘Project K’ production house- Vyjayanthi Movies to her Instagram profile.

Despite the fact that Disha is now a part of this homogenous project, the makers have kept everything related to her role under the wraps, for now.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone play pivotal roles in the most ambitious project directed by ‘Mahanati’ fame Nag Aswin. The film is currently in production and is billed to be a sci-fi thriller.