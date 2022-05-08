Sita Ramam First Single Promo: Visual Poetry

Advertisement

Dulquer Salman and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam grabbed the eyeballs with its recent First Look. The team is starting its musical promotions with the first single release tomorrow.

The promo of the first single ‘Oh Sita Hey Rama’ is out now. The song is set in the beautiful locales of Kashmir in 1964. We see soldiers gunning down people.

The locations are so authentic and the background score that comes there is haunting. Then, there comes as message ‘There was a love story’.

Dulquer is seen setting butterflies free from a jar asking them to learn dance from Sita (Mrunal Thakur). The butterflies forming the title ‘Sita Ramam’ is a beautiful idea. The music is once again stunning there.

The short promo justifies the tagline of the film ‘Yuddhamtho Rasina Prema Katha’.

Vishal Chandrasekhar’s music is so class and impactful. PS Vinod’s visuals are like never before in Telugu Cinema. The promo will just soar the expectations on the song and the film. We may be in for a visual poetry.