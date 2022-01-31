District reorganisation: Jagan sows wind, reaps whirlwind

It appears AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sown wind and is now reaping whirlwind on the issue of carving out new districts in the state. His decisions on carving out the new districts, naming them and the location of the headquarters are now becoming sources of huge trouble. In several places, even local YSRCP leaders have turned against the Jagan government.

IN case of Annamayya district, there is a strong demand to make Rajampet as the district headquarters. Those in favor argue that Rajampet being the birthplace of Annamayya, in whose memory the district is carved, is the right place to be the headquarters. They feel that parched Rayachoti, which suffers severe water scarcity, cannot be the headquarters town.

Those opposing Rayachoti as district headquarters, have put up posters that said “bye bye YSRCP” as a mark of protest. Such posters could be seen in Pullampet, Udumvaripalle and others. The locals have also slammed MP MIthun Reddy, ZP chief Akepati Amarnath Reddy, MLAs Meda Mallikarjun Reddy and K Srinivasulu for not taking part in the protests. Meanwhile TDP and Jana Sena leaders burnt the YSRCP leaders in effigy and took out a candle rally. The rallies have now entered the third day.

Similar protests are being organized on the issue of Dhone. The leaders of various political parties have demanded that Dhone be kept in Kurnool district and not in Nandyal district. In addition, the leaders of the Adoni region are demanding that Adoni be made into a separate district. In HIndupur, the agitation is over the headquarters. The locals of Hindupur are demanding that the district headquarters town be set up in Hindupur and not in Puttaparthi.