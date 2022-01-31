Chinna Jeeyar to bring Modi, KCR together on Feb. 5!

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a political slugfest in Telangana since Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in 2021. This intensified further after TRS lost to BJP in Huzurabad bypoll in November 2021.

Since then, TRS president, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has declared an all-out war against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

KCR held dharnas and rallies against Modi government’s decision not to procure paddy from Telangana in rabi season. KCR, his son KTR, other ministers in KCR cabinet and TRS leaders are attacking Modi and BJP government at the Centre accusing them of discriminating Telangana in the sanction of funds and projects.

KCR did not meet Modi after Huzurabad bypoll defeat. KCR has also skipped meetings convened by Modi with CMs of all States through video conferences to discuss Covid situation and on funds to backward districts in January recently.

But Modi and KCR are going to share the dais soon. Modi is visiting Hyderabad on February 5 to unveil the statue of Ramanuja Charya.

The credit of bringing KCR and Modi together goes to seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy who has set up a 216-feet tall statue of Ramanuja Charya at his ashram in Munchintal on Hyderabad city outskirts near Shamshabad.

Jeeyar Swamy personally invited Modi to unveil this “Statue of Equality” and Modi readily agreed. He has also invited KCR and KCR is bound to come as he cannot avoid it being a great disciple of Jeeyar Swamy.