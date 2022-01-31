One more new Release Date from RRR

The makers of RRR left the entire film industry puzzled. The entire nation is waiting for a clarity from the makers of RRR to finalize the release dates of several films. March 18th and April 28th are the two release dates announced by the makers of RRR and they now finalized March 25th as the final release date. The Karnataka Distributors and Exhibitors decided not to screen any film from March 18th to 23rd as a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film James. With Karnataka one of the major contributors for Telugu cinema, the makers of RRR decided to go ahead with March 25th.

With this clarity, the release dates of other biggies like Radhe Shyam, Acharya, F3, Bheemla Nayak, Ghani, Major and others will be finalized and announced. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and the film features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. The movie will have the biggest ever release for any Indian film. DVV Entertainment are the producers of this periodic action drama set before independence.