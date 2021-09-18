Divorce Row: Samantha slams a journalist

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are the happiest and most happening couple across the Tollywood circles. There is a lot of noise going on about them parting ways and heading for a divorce. Both Chaitanya and Samantha are tight-lipped about the issue. Samantha paid her visit to Tirumala this morning. Once she came out from the temple, the media rushed towards Samantha. One of the over-enthusiastic journalists asked her about the ongoing rumors. The top actress lost her cool and replied with the word ‘Buddhunda’. She also reminded that she came for a temple visit.

Samantha has been quite active across the social media circles and is posting her regular happenings and updates on her Instagram page. She completed the shoot of Shaakuntalam and will announce her next project after a while. The rumors took the major seat after Samantha removed Akkineni from her social media pages. There are talks that Samantha signed a women-centric film that will be announced soon.