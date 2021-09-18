Exclusive: Vikramarkudu 2 on Cards

Vikramarkudu happens to be one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and a landmark film in Ravi Teja’s career. This SS Rajamouli directorial presented Ravi Teja as a cop and he roared loud with his performance. The film was also remade in most of the Indian languages and ended up as a super hit. There are several discussions from the past few years about the sequel for Vikramarkudu but there were no major developments. Top writer Vijayendra Prasad worked on the script of the sequel and Vikramarkudu 2 is now ready.

There is no chance for SS Rajamouli to direct the project because of his upcoming commitments. Vijayendra Prasad is in the hunt for the right director to helm the sequel. There are also talks that the film will be made on a pan-Indian scale very soon. The discussions are currently on and an official announcement will be made once the director is locked. Ravi Teja is all excited about the sequel for Vikramarkudu.