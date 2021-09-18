The opposition TDP has decided to meet Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Saturday (today) to take up the issue of YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and cadre attacking TDP chief N.Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli on Friday.

TDP leaders will meet Governor and submit him CCTV footage in support of how YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh and YSRCP cadre attacked Naidu’s residence by pelting stones and carrying weapons.

TDP leaders will demand Governor to order a judicial inquiry into the incident and dismiss YSRCP government for failing to maintain law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP leaders will also take up the issue of YSRCP MLA and cadre attacking resorting to attacks on the residence of TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu again on Saturday (today).

TDP leaders will explain the deteriorating law and order situation in AP in the wake of ruling party YSRCP MLAs themselves resorting to attacks on opposition party leaders like goondas openly in full public view and the situation is right to dismiss YSRCP government and impose President’s Rule to maintain law and order in AP.