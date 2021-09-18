No change in Republic release date

Even as Dev Katta’s Republic, which has Sai Tej as protagonist, was getting ready to hit the screens on October 1 for Gandhi Jayanthi weekend, the actor met with a road mishap.

This sparked rumours that the movie might get postponed. However, its makers have confirmed that there are no changes in release plans.

Bankrolled by J Bhagawan and J Pullarao on JB Entertainments banner in association with Zee Studios, the film is tipped as an intriguing social drama, that primarily focuses on the three pillars of democracy legislative, executive and judiciary.

Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna are playing pivotal roles in this flick. Mani Sharma is taking care of music department.