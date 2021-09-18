Pic Talk: Malavika Mohanan is a Stunner

Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan is slowly making her impact in Indian cinema. The actress loves to present herself in glamorous looks. She is a fashion freak and enjoys millions of followers on Instagram. For the recent photo shoot for Filmfare, Malavika Mohanan stunned everyone in a sultry pose. She looked stunning with her looks in a specially designed floral long gown. The actress was last seen in Vijay’s Master and she is currently shooting for Dhanush’s upcoming movie along with a Hindi film.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.