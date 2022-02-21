DJ Tillu 9 days worldwide collections – Superhit

DJ Tillu has emerged as a Superhit as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of over 13 cr by the end of its second weekend. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 8 cr and the film has made super-profits in Nizam & Overseas areas. The film is just a Hit in AP. It has collected more than half-million dollars in the USA which is an excellent feat for the hero.

Below are the area wise shares

Area 9 days worldwide collections Day 1 Collections Nizam 6.15 Cr 2.95 Cr 1.54 Cr Ceeded 1.10 Cr 0.70 Cr 0.35 Cr UA 1.20 Cr 0.50 Cr 0.25 Cr Guntur 0.64 Cr 0.29 Cr 0.15 Cr East 0.70 Cr 0.32 Cr 0.18 Cr Krishna 0.55 Cr 0.23 Cr 0.17 Cr West 0.50 Cr 0.29 Cr 0.20 Cr Nellore 0.30 Cr 0.14 Cr 0.08 Cr Total AP/TS 11.14 Cr 5.42 Cr 2.92 Cr ROI 0.40 Cr

0.20 Cr Overseas 1.80 Cr 1.10 Cr Worldwide 13.34 Cr 6.72 Cr