DJ Tillu 9 days worldwide collections – Superhit

DJ Tillu has emerged as a Superhit as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of over 13 cr by the end of its second weekend. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 8 cr and the film has made super-profits in Nizam & Overseas areas. The film is just a Hit in AP. It has collected more than half-million dollars in the USA which is an excellent feat for the hero.
Below are the area wise shares
|Area
|9 days worldwide collections
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|6.15 Cr
|2.95 Cr
|1.54 Cr
|Ceeded
|1.10 Cr
|0.70 Cr
|0.35 Cr
|UA
|1.20 Cr
|0.50 Cr
|0.25 Cr
|Guntur
|0.64 Cr
|0.29 Cr
|0.15 Cr
|East
|0.70 Cr
|0.32 Cr
|0.18 Cr
|Krishna
|0.55 Cr
|0.23 Cr
|0.17 Cr
|West
|0.50 Cr
|0.29 Cr
|0.20 Cr
|Nellore
|0.30 Cr
|0.14 Cr
|0.08 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|11.14 Cr
|5.42 Cr
|2.92 Cr
|ROI
|0.40 Cr
|0.20 Cr
|Overseas
|1.80 Cr
|1.10 Cr
|Worldwide
|13.34 Cr
|6.72 Cr
Mental of. India. Collections yentha.