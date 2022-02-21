NBK107 First Look: Balakrishna In ferocious Avatar

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni’s first film together under Mythri Movie Makers is in initial stages of production. The film’s regular shoot commenced few days ago in Sircilla with the team canning a high intense action block under the supervision of Ram-Lakshman masters.

Surprisingly, the team has come up with Balakrishna’s first look in the movie. As we can see, Balakrishna looks completely different from the looks he sported in previous movies. The poster presents him in a ferocious avatar. Sporting shades, Balakrishna is seen in khadi shirt and panche. His graceful walk enhances the heroism to another level.

Gopichand Malineni penned a powerful character for Balakrishna and the story is inspired by real incidents. Shruti Haasan is the heroine opposite Balakrishna in the film for which Mythri Movie Makers pool resources.

NBK107’s filming is currently happening in Sircilla where a huge action sequence is being shot with Balakrishna participating in it.