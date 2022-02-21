Prabhas has come together with ‘Mahanati’ fame Nag Ashwin for his upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘Project-K’. It is reported that the makers have now roped in Bollywood stunt choreographer Parvez Shaikh.

Parvez Shaikh’s noted works include the upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Shamshera’.

Parvez is choreographing an important action block for ‘Project-K’, and Prabhas, who is actively shooting for the movie, has been working with the technician. It has been reported that these action sequences will apparently be one of the major highlights of the Nag Ashwin directorial.

‘Project-K’ has Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, while megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important role.

Considered to be one of the most prestigious projects in Indian cinema, ‘Project-K’ is most certainly is the costliest project in Telugu cinema.