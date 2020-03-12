DMK under pressure to prove Karunanidhi’s legacy: Rajini

Actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said his proposed party will be facing two giants with a strong infrastructure and money power in the ensuing 2021 elections.

Addressing the reporters here about the systemic change he wants to bring in politics, Rajinikanth without naming DMK and its President M.K. Stalin said on one side there is a party which is out of power in the state for the past 10 years and wants to get back into power.

Rajinikanth said the DMK party’s leader has to prove that he is a worthy successor to the departed leader (M. Karunanidhi). He has to prove his legacy. It is a matter of life and death for him.

On the other side there is the ruling party (AIADMK) which also has strong party infrastructure and has the Kuber’s cash chest to fight the elections.

Rajinikanth pointing out the absence of AIADMK leader late J. Jayalalithaa and DMK’s late Karunanidhi said there is a leadership vacuum now.

He said 30 per cent of the voters voted for the party – DMK and the AIADMK – and the remaining 70 per cent voted for late M. Karunanidhi and late J. Jayalalithaa.

According to him, with both the leaders now dead, there is a vacuum that needs to be filled.

On the reason for sharing his views – leadership of party and the government to be kept separate; 60-65 per cent of the election tickets for people in the age group of 45-50 and the balance to honest professionals, judges, IAS officials and others – he said it is time for him to share his political thoughts upfront.

Urging the media to spread his political thought across the state and the country he added that if there is a wave and the movement in favour of this policy or new system then the opposing giants will be shattered to pieces.

“This revolution should happen now. I am already 71. If one misses now the next opportunity will be in 2026 and I will be 76. Let there be a people’s movement in favour of this policy.

“Change in politics, change in governance should happen now. If it doesn’t happen now, it will never happen,” he said.