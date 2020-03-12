Pic Talk: Katrina Kaif shines in Style

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is a fitness freak and loves to present herself in a hot avatar. The actor shined in a skin-tight skirt and Katrina Kaif looked super hot in the click. Katrina Kaif is promoting the brand Reebok and turned up for the event in the above look. Katrina Kaif is quite selective and at the same time, she is charging a bomb for every project. Her next release would be Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi which is releasing this month. Katrina Kaif is busy promoting the film.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com