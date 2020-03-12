AP got huge FDIs during TDP govt rule: Vijayasai Reddy

Strange it may sound but YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy has admitted officially that Andhra Pradesh attracted huge Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) during TDP government rule.

Vijayasai Reddy who criticises TDP government and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu day in and day out by conducting press meets and also on social media platforms, submitted a report to the Centre that AP attracted 6897.97 million US dollars (approximately Rs 50,000 crore) FDIs in three years between 2016 and 2019 when N Chandrababu Naidu was ruling the state.

Vijayasai Reddy is the chairman of parliamentary standing committee for union commerce ministry.

In his capacity as chairman, Vijayasai Reddy submitted a report saying that AP stood sixth in the country in attracting higher FDIs.

The report says that the first place was occupied by Maharashtra (44,459 million USD), followed by Delhi (23,681 million USD), Karnataka (17,429 million USD), Tamil Nadu (8,305 million USD), Gujarat (7,260 million USD) and AP stood sixth at (6,897 million USD).

Vijayasai Reddy’s report proves that all his criticism against TDP government and Naidu of AP going backward during TDP rule were rubbish.

Vijayasai Reddy himself confirmed that his allegations were fake with his own report.