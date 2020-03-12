Does Jagan need KCR help in local polls?

Telangana CM KCR volunteered to campaign for Jagan in 2019 elections but Prashant Kishore advised against that and stopped KCR AP electioneering at the last minute. Whatever, Jagan Reddy got a never-before victory winning 151 out of 175 MLA seats. But, in ten months of his rule, Jagan took historic, disruptive decisions like Capital shifting. Now, he is facing local body elections in which he requires the same massive victory like in 2019. Only that will give him moral strength to go ahead with his 3 Capitals plan.

Amid this, KCR began efforts once again to help Jagan. No secret that KCR wants so eagerly to finish off Chandrababu career. TRS circles say that KCR has sent messages to Jagan asking if he needs any TRS support to win local polls. KCR has got his own connections, relations and his Velama caste people in AP as well. He knows full well how caste factor plays a dominant role in Andhra elections. KCR’s latest offer triggered speculation whether Jagan is really in a crisis in local polls. Won’t caste factor rescue him any longer? Doubts are whether Jagan cash transfers like Amma Vadi will score over anti-people decisions like Capital shifting. Sadly, court orders are also going against Jagan now.