Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to be next TPCC chief?

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is all set to be appointed as the next president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The present TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy will be replaced by Komatireddy.

The Congress lost its ground in Telangana under Uttam’s leadership with successive defeats in the hands of TRS from 2014 Assembly polls.

Not only electoral defeats, the Congress also suffered huge setbacks under Uttam leadership with Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs joining TRS.

Congress situation has become so pathetic under Uttam leadership that it has lost even main opposition status in both Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly.

The Congress high command now wants to revive the fortunes of the party in Telangana and gear up the party for securing power in 2023 Assembly polls.

Despite granting Telangana statehood and fulfilling the six-decade long aspirations of Telangana people, the Congress failed to grab power as it lacked able leadership to fight against KCR and TRS.

The high command is currently appointing new PCC presidents in various states.

It recently appointed new PCC presidents for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and it’s the turn of Telangana PCC now.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked Komatireddy to come to her residence. She is reportedly discussing on appointment of new TPCC chief.

Komatireddy is a vocal critic of KCR and his family members and is also financially very sound to take on TRS. He is also taking up agitation programmes against TRS government frequently in Telangana.

The Congress high command reportedly feels that Komatireddy has the ability to revive the fortunes of Congress in Telangana.

An official announcement on Komatireddy’s appointment is likely to be made in a day or two.