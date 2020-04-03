Doctors, paramedics in AP fighting corona war without weapons, is it fair? : Pawan Kalyan

The lack of adequate quality masks and lack of protective gear like the Personal Protective Equipment is imperilling the ability of medical fraternity to fight the corona virus — and putting their own lives at risk, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said in a statement on Friday.

“The doctors and paramedical staff are not properly armed to fight the war against corona virus. How can we expect them to fight the war against corona virus without protective gear. Is it fair to send the soldiers to war without weapons,” he questioned.

He demanded that the AP government address the pressing problem of severe shortage of medical equipment and ensure that the doctors and paramedical staff are provided with all the required protective gear so that they impart their duties without the risk of contracting the virus. “The government should provide quality masks like N95, gowns and eye gear otherwise it will imperil the ability of medical workers to fight the coronavirus,” he noted.

“In the process of containing the spread of the virus, they’re putting tbeir own health, and that of their families, at risk. The government should address the protective gear supply shortage for doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff,” he demanded.

ఆయుధాలు లేకుండా సైనికులను యుద్ధానికి పంపడం న్యాయమా?

ఒకసారి వైద్య సిబ్బంది చెబుతున్నది వినండి.. I appeal to AP Govt to look into it. pic.twitter.com/EHcuNEpZzB — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 3, 2020