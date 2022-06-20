Don’t allow Jagan to visit Paris, CBI tells the court

The CBI had filed a petition in the court in Hyderabad on Monday requesting the court not to give permission to AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Paris this month-end. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Paris along with his wife Bharati to attend the convocation of his daughter in the university there.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had filed a petition in the court seeking permission for his visit. The CBI had filed a counter petition requesting the court not to consider Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition. The CBI, in its petition said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was visiting foreign countries on one pretext or the other.

The CBI further said that hearing of the cases would get delayed if Jagan Mohan Reddy is allowed to leave the country. He is scheduled to leave for Paris on June 28 and is expected to come back in the first week of July.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told the court that his daughter Harsha Reddy is scheduled to receive her masters degree from INSEAD Business School in Paris on July 2. He pleaded with the court to give permission to him to leave the country to attend the programme.

However, the CBI appealed against giving any permission to Jagan Mohan Reddy to leave the country. It is to be seen what the court would decide, when the petitions come up for hearing.