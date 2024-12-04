Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th

Drinker Sai is an upcoming movie starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, with the tagline “Brand of Bad Boys.” The film is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments.

Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the movie is inspired by real events. The film’s first look and teaser, received a positive response from the audience. Today, the filmmakers announced that Drinker Sai will have a grand theatrical release on December 27th, as Christmas treat.

The recently released lyrical song Bhagi Bhagi and the teaser have garnered a huge response, further adding to the buzz. The movie is creating excitement among audiences as a youthful love entertainer.

The film stars, Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdary, Fun Bucket Rajesh, Raja Prajwal, and others in key roles.