Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th

Published on December 4, 2024 by swathy

Drinker Sai: The Bold Love Story releasing on DEC 27th

Drinker Sai is an upcoming movie starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, with the tagline “Brand of Bad Boys.” The film is produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments.

Directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti, the movie is inspired by real events. The film’s first look and teaser, received a positive response from the audience. Today, the filmmakers announced that Drinker Sai will have a grand theatrical release on December 27th, as Christmas treat.

The recently released lyrical song Bhagi Bhagi and the teaser have garnered a huge response, further adding to the buzz. The movie is creating excitement among audiences as a youthful love entertainer.

The film stars, Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdary, Fun Bucket Rajesh, Raja Prajwal, and others in key roles.

