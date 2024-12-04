Bengaluru premiere shows for Pushpa 2 Disrupted

Pushpa 2: The Rule is heading for a wide release tomorrow with special paid premieres tonight. A record number of premiere shows are planned this night in all the languages. Telugu films fare really well in Karnataka and Bengaluru regions. The makers have planned special premieres in Bengaluru and the advance sales are satisfying. The Kannada Film Producers Council has filed a complaint about the special premieres of Pushpa 2: The Rule and the Bengaluru District Collector has ordered to stop all these special shows in the city this night.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will release with tomorrow morning shows as per the planned schedule and the night premieres in Bengaluru region are canceled. This is a huge disappointment for Bunny fans. The multiplex chains started issuing refunds for those who booked their tickets for the special premiere shows. The shows of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Bengaluru will start after 6 AM tomorrow morning.