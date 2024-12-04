x
Home > Politics

YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila

Published on December 4, 2024 by swathy

YS Jagan is a madman says Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief YS Sharmila launched an attack against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the controversial Adani power deal. In her latest statements, she demanded answers about why no action has been taken regarding the alleged Rs 1,750 crore kickbacks in the deal.

“How can such a person rule us for five years?” Sharmila asked, strongly criticizing Jagan’s recent statements about the FBI charge sheet. She called his response claiming his name wasn’t directly mentioned as foolish, saying “Was someone else the Chief Minister then?”

Sharmila expressed serious concerns about the power agreement with Adani. She pointed out that the 25-year deal places a heavy burden on the state, with power rates set at Rs 2.49 per unit while neighboring states pay only Rs 1.99. This extra cost of 50 paise per unit directly impacts common people. Additionally, she warned that transmission charges could potentially reach up to Rs 1.70 per unit.

The Congress leader questioned why current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu isn’t investigating these issues and called for immediate cancellation of the deal. She announced plans to file a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and stated that she would write to the Central ERC requesting a thorough investigation of all Adani agreements.

Addressing criticism from YSRCP leaders who accused her of making personal attacks, Sharmila clarified that her questions about various issues were matters of public concern. These included questions about adulterated liquor sales, the price stabilization fund, the Rs 1,750 crore alleged kickbacks, the Viveka murder case, and the Gangavaram port sale. “These are public issues that affect everyone in our state, not personal matters,” she emphasized.

Sharmila further criticized the previous government’s handling of ports, stating that not just Kakinada port, but all ports were compromised during Jagan’s tenure. According to Sharmila, Krishnapatnam port was forcibly taken over, and Gangavaram port was completely sold off.

