Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review

Pushpa 2 The Rule Movie Review

Spoiler- free Pushpa-2 Live Updates from USA Premiere Show – Keep Refreshing This Page :



Show Begins

Introduction sequence shot in Japan port lives upto the expectations.

Allu Arjun elevation is good

Photo with CM episode subtly elevates Pushpa character.

Over an hour into the film, Sukumar takes Pushpa’s characterization to the next level of elevation.

Dialogues and Allu acting are good

Peelings song is absolute lit

First Half m Report:

The first half of Pushpa focuses entirely on elevating heroism, with Sukumar excelling in this aspect and Allu Arjun delivering a BLAZING performance. The core of the story revolves around Pushpa using money to win over anyone in his path, leading to a conflict set up in the interval block. For Allu Arjun fans and mass movie lovers, the first half is explosive, while for the general audience, it offers a decent mass entertainer.



Director: Sukumar

Cinematography: Miroslaw Kuba Brozek

Music: Devi Sri Prasad

Producer: Naveen Yerneni

Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar

Production:Mythri Movie Makers

Sukumar Writings