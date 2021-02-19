Drishyam 2 Review: Mohanlal’s magic all over

Drishyam happened to be the biggest hit of 2013 in Malayalam cinema and the film was remade in all the Indian languages. The team is back with the sequel titled Drishyam 2. Mohanlal, Meena reprised their roles in the sequel and Drishyam 2 starts where the first part of the film ends. The village gets a new IG who investigates the murder of Varun (son of the previous cop Geetha Prabhakar). The family of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) is well prepared for the investigation.

Georgekutty who was a cable operator in the village owns a movie theatre now. Though there was not a single clue about Varun’s murder, the village still speculates his murder related to Georgekutty’s family. His elder daughter Anju (Ansiba Hassan) who was in pain suffers from epilepsy. What happens next forms the story of Drishyam 2. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Like the prequel, Drishyam 2 too is based on a drama with some unexpected twists that unfold at the right time. Mohanlal tops the show and he looks subtle with his performance throughout. He adds life to the role of Georgekutty. For most of the time, his expressions speak out as he has little to speak. Meena plays well as a struggling mother and wife in the sequel. Murali Gopi gets a challenging role as the cop Thomas Bastin. The first half of the film looks convincing and keeps decent expectations on the second half.

The second half of Drishyam 2 lives up to the expectations because of the performances and the twists. Jeethu Joseph, the writer and the director is the real hero of the film. The court scenes should have been better and the minor flaws will not be remembered by the audience. Both the daughters Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil did their jobs well. The only song was shot well and the director managed to get out the best from all the departments.

On the whole, Drishyam 2 lives up to the expectations and is a perfect sequel. It is worth watching.