Drug angle: Surprise raids in Rhea Chakraborty’s Residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials conducted surprises raids in the residence of actress Rhea Chakraborty after they found evidence for her linkup with drug peddlers. A series of WhatsApp chats surfaced across the media and the Enforcement Directorate officials submitted several proofs for the NCB officials about the same. Rhea’s manager Samuel Miranda’s residence too was raided this morning. The CBI officials too came to know that Rhea’s brother Showik was in touch with several drug peddlers and the officials arrested five drug dealers in relation to this case.

The new set of chats between Rhea and her brother Showik surfaced online in which they discussed about buds (marijuana). Samuel Miranda was in touch with these drug dealers as per the instructions from Showik revealed the primary investigation. There are talks that NCB will soon summon Rhea, Showik and Samuel in this case and they would question them. On the other side, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajeet is questioned for the second time by the CBI officials yesterday. The search operation in Rhea’s residence by the NCB officials is currently underway. More details awaited.