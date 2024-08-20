Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to release on Diwali Day

Dulquer Salmaan has earned huge name and fame as multilingual actor emerging from Malayalam Cinema roots. He has a great fan following across various languages in Indian Cinema and he wants to deliver great cinema that satisfies their appetite. He is now working on an ordinary man’s extraordinary tale, Lucky Baskhar.

Written and directed by highly talented Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar is now slated to release on 31st October 2024, for Diwali weekend.

Previously, makers planned to release the film on 7th September but they have stated that they need time to complete post-production works emphazising on the authentic “sound and feel” of the film across languages.

With meticulous planning and extensive research, ace technicians like cinematographer Nimish Ravi and production designer Banglan, have recreated 80’s and 90’s Mumbai for the film. Lucky Baskhar also boosts of viral hit songs composed by National Award winning composer, GV Prakash Kumar. As the anticipation for the movie is high, makers stated that this postponement will be helpful in meeting the sky-high expectations.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Films are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the female leading lady role. Lucky Baskhar is set to release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi languages, worldwide.