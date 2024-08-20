x
Jagan stopped Gazette notification on Veligonda, says Minister

Jagan stopped Gazette notification on Veligonda, says Minister

Jagan stopped Gazette notification on Veligonda, says Minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Power, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, on Tuesday alleged that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for not issuing the Gazette notification on Veligonda project. Speaking to media persons Ravi Kumar said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to speak about Veligonda.

Minister reacted to the statement issued by Jagan Mohan Reddy asking the present NDA government to complete the Veligonda project. He said that the YSR Congress government had completed the Veligonda first and second tunnels in the last five years. He further said that it was only the link canal that required the release water into the Veligonda project.

Reacting to this statement, Minister Ravi Kumar said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to speak about the Veligonda project. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had stopped the issue of Gazette notification on the project.

The Minister said that the leaders from Prakasam district have visited New Delhi seeking financial support from the Central government. He said that they have met the then Minister for Jal Shakthi and requested his support to complete the project. The Central government responded positively to the request, he said.

Also Read : ACB Uncovers Forgery in Agri Gold Land Case Involving Former YSRCP Minister’s Family

However, Jagan Mohan Reddy colluded with the then Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and stopped the Gazette notification. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in the last five years. He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed Andhra Pradesh in the last five years.

The Minister said institutions were destroyed during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime in the last five years. The state’s economy was also destroyed by Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. The present government was struggling as there was no money with the exchequer, he said. He further said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government also borrowed money from every source. The present government was struggling to find money from outside sources, he said.

