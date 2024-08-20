x
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Samantha shares an Exciting News

Samantha shares an Exciting News

The World Pickleball League is set to launch its first season in January in India and it has already secured its first franchise owner and renowned southern film star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress will own the Chennai team and will represent it. The league is organized by Natekar Sports and Gaming in partnership with Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures and the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), plans to offer five more franchises for the debut season. The aim is to sell six franchises for the first season, focusing on diverse ownership, including at least two female owners. The league is targeting seven cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Ahmedabad – with six locations to be finalized as franchise sites.

Samantha expressed her excitement about this venture, saying, “Pickleball has captivated enthusiasts worldwide. One moment, I’m reading about it, and the next, it’s everywhere, and everyone’s playing it! I recently took up pickleball myself and highly recommend it to anyone who’s on the fence. It’s an accessible, inclusive, and engaging sport for all ages”. Samantha took her social media page to share “Exciting News! I am thrilled to partner with the @worldpickleballofficial and come on board as the owner of the Chennai Franchise.Pickleball fever sweeps India. It’s time to get moving India” and she posted the clicks.

