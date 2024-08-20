Buzz: Salman Khan to be seen in a Dual Role?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has taken a long break after he delivered a series of debacles. The actor is currently shooting for Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is said to be high on action and the latest update says that Salman Khan will be seen in a dual role. He plays a businessman in one among the roles in Sikandar and the second role is a complete contrast to the first one. Sikandar will also have a huge dose of entertainment and emotions.

The new schedule of the film will start in Mumbai on August 22nd and a high voltage action episode will be shot. The schedule will last for 40 days as per the update. Tamil actor Sathyaraj and Suniel Shetty will be seen in other pivotal roles in Sikandar and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of this big-budget attempt and Sikandar is slated for Eid 2025 release.