x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Salman Khan to be seen in a Dual Role?

Published on August 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Vikkatakavi Movie Press Meet

Buzz: Salman Khan to be seen in a Dual Role?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has taken a long break after he delivered a series of debacles. The actor is currently shooting for Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is said to be high on action and the latest update says that Salman Khan will be seen in a dual role. He plays a businessman in one among the roles in Sikandar and the second role is a complete contrast to the first one. Sikandar will also have a huge dose of entertainment and emotions.

Also Read : Aamir Khan takes up the path of Shah Rukh Khan

The new schedule of the film will start in Mumbai on August 22nd and a high voltage action episode will be shot. The schedule will last for 40 days as per the update. Tamil actor Sathyaraj and Suniel Shetty will be seen in other pivotal roles in Sikandar and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of this big-budget attempt and Sikandar is slated for Eid 2025 release.

Next Samantha shares an Exciting News Previous Venkatesh signs a Comic Entertainer
else

TRENDING

image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals

Latest

image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Vikkatakavi Movie Press Meet

Most Read

image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!
image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree