Venkatesh signs a Comic Entertainer

Victory Venkatesh tasted a debacle like Saindhav early this year. The veteran actor is currently shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s comic entertainer and it also has a crime angle. The film has Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the heroines and this yet-to-be titled film is slated for Sankranthi 2025 release. As per the update we have, Venkatesh has given his nod for his next film. Nandu, one of the writers of the super hit film Samajavaragamana will make his debut as director with this comic entertainer. The film will have its official launch during Dasara holiday season.

Also Read : Harish Shankar to return his Remuneration

Trisha is the leading lady in this untitled film and this is the third time Venkatesh and Trisha are teaming up after Aadavari Maatalaku Ardhale Verule and Namo Venkatesa. Chitturi Srinivas will bankroll this project on Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film is aimed for summer 2025 release and it will be completed in back-to-back schedules. More details will be announced officially by the makers.

Next Buzz: Salman Khan to be seen in a Dual Role? Previous ACB Uncovers Forgery in Agri Gold Land Case Involving Former YSRCP Minister’s Family
