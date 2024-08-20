Buzz: Pakistani actress in Prabhas’ Next?

Prabhas is all set to work with Hanu Raghavapudi and this big-budget film got its launch recently. The film will roll next week and as per the ongoing speculation, Pakistani beauty Sajal Aly is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema. Sajal Aly will be seen playing an important role in Hanu’s film featuring Prabhas in the lead role. Bollywood media has been speculating the news and an official word from the makers is awaited. Sajal Aly was seen playing Sridevi’s daughter in the super hit film Mom that released in 2017.

Also Read : This Bollywood actor calls Prabhas a Joker

Prabhas’ film has been launched in a grand manner recently and Imanvi is the leading lady in this periodic war drama that is tentatively titled Fauji. Sajal Aly was not seen for the launch. Mythri Movie Makers in association with T Series are the producers of Fauji which is set in 1940s before independence. Vishal Chandrasekhar scores the music and background score. More details awaited.