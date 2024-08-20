x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Pakistani actress in Prabhas’ Next?

Published on August 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Vikkatakavi Movie Press Meet

Buzz: Pakistani actress in Prabhas’ Next?

Pakistani actress in Prabhas' Next

Prabhas is all set to work with Hanu Raghavapudi and this big-budget film got its launch recently. The film will roll next week and as per the ongoing speculation, Pakistani beauty Sajal Aly is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema. Sajal Aly will be seen playing an important role in Hanu’s film featuring Prabhas in the lead role. Bollywood media has been speculating the news and an official word from the makers is awaited. Sajal Aly was seen playing Sridevi’s daughter in the super hit film Mom that released in 2017.

Also Read : This Bollywood actor calls Prabhas a Joker

Prabhas’ film has been launched in a grand manner recently and Imanvi is the leading lady in this periodic war drama that is tentatively titled Fauji. Sajal Aly was not seen for the launch. Mythri Movie Makers in association with T Series are the producers of Fauji which is set in 1940s before independence. Vishal Chandrasekhar scores the music and background score. More details awaited.

Next World Bank to give Rs 15k cr to Amaravati development Previous Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to release on Diwali Day
else

TRENDING

image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals

Latest

image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Vikkatakavi Movie Press Meet

Most Read

image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!
image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree