Eatala in touch with six TRS MLAs, big action likely after MLC elections

Is the BJP eyeing six senior TRS leaders? Is it trying to bring them into its fold? Will this be a trigger for the other disgruntled TRS MLAs to make a beeline to the BJP? Will this plan be put in place soon after the MLC elections? If sources are to be believed, the answer to all these questions is a resounding “yes”.

Both Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and BjP vice-president DK Aruna giving final touches to a “Operation Akarsh” plan. At least six MLAs, a majority of them from the North Telangana, are said to be deeply unhappy with the way KCR is running the party. They are said to be in touch with Eatala Rajender. In fact, these MLAs have reportedly helped Eatala on the sly during the recent byelection to Huzurabad. They are now planning to join the BjP.

At the same time, DK Aruna is said to be in touch with several Congress leaders and is luring them into the BjP. Sources say they have already kept the national BJP leadership in the loop about their plans to lure leaders from other parties into the BJP. Sources say the defections could happen soon after the MLC elections as several leaders are unhappy at being sidelined in the TRS.

Sources say at least six MLAs from the TRS are in touch with Eatala Rajender. They reportedly met at a rendezvous on the outskirts of the city. These MLAs are planning to switch sides after the MLC elections. Sources say that KCR may not immediately take action against these MLAs even after they switch sides. This is because he does not want six more byelections. Even if a half of them are lost, KCR’s position would be seriously dented.