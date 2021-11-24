Jagan’s big headache: How to get extension for Chief Secretary!!

The AP Government is in a fix over the issue of extension of the service of Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma. The State Government has recommended an extension of Sharma’s service and if highly placed sources are to be believed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has express displeasure at AP seeking frequent extensions to retired IAS officers in the state.

Sharma is set to superannuate by November-end. He was appointed the CS only recently at the fag end of his career. He just had two months service left at the time of becoming the CS. Jagan sought a six-month extension for him. He had sought similar extension for Neelam Sahni, who too was appointed CS at the fag-end of her career. She was also made the State Election Commissioner after her retirement.

Sources say that Modi has expressed unhappiness at the frequent requests for extension of service for senior IAS officers. In fact, several senior IAS officials have questioned the rationale of appointing Sameer Sharma as he had just two months of service left. They say this sets a wrong precedent and say that Jagan’s move is ill-advised.

However, sources say that Sameer Sharma is confident of getting an extension for six months. He is said to be pulling the right strings to get the extension. Whether he would get an extension would be known in just a week or ten days.