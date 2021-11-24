Akhanda to decide the fate of Biggies

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Akhanda is the first biggie to release in Tollywood after the second wave of the pandemic. The film is carrying terrific expectations and is announced for December 2nd release. The theatrical deals are sold for massive prices and the entire Tollywood is now focused on how the film would perform in theatres. There are lot of challenges including the ticket prices in AP and a section of audience not rushing to theaters because of the pandemic fear. The family crowds are not completely ready to watch the films in theatres.

Trade analysts predict that Akhanda will open with a bang but Tollywood is waiting for the film’s performance during the weekdays and how family audience would show interest to watch the film in theatres. The distributors of Pushpa and RRR are waiting for the box-office performance of Akhanda. There are several biggies planned in the months of December, January and February. For now, Tollywood is completely focused on the performance of Akhanda.