Home District Shock for Jagan: 13 Kadapa sarpanches resign from YSRCP

In what is being seen as a major shock to AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, several of the sarpanches from his home district of Kadapa have sent resignations to the ruling YSRCP. They have announced that they were leaving the ruling party in protest against the government decision to divert funds meant for the local bodies.

As many as 13 sarpanches, who till recently vowed their allegiance to the YSRCP, have issued a press statement announcing their resignation from the party. This issue has created quite a sensation in Kadapa district, which is Jagan’s home turf. The sarpanches are all from the Khajipet mandal in the district.

The sarpanches have slammed the ‘autocratic’ functioning of the state government and said that it was diverting the funds meant for the local bodies under the 14th and 15th finance commission. They said that they were ready to wage a relentless war against the government’s autocratic ways.

There are 21 panchayats in Khajipet mandal of which 13 village sarpanches met separately on November 23 and announced their resignations. They have also announced that they were boycotting the maintenance of stree lights, road repairs, sanitation works and other similar works as they were not getting requisite funds for these works.