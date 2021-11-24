Is Jagan not taking his ministers into confidence?

When YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced repealing of three capital cities bill on Monday, it shocked not just opposition parties but ven his own cabinet ministers.

This is because even his own ministers were not aware that Jagan will take such a big decision.

When Jagan convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday and asked his ministers to attend the emergency cabinet meeting without fail, all his ministers expected and feared that Jagan will ask them to resign to their minister posts by November 30 so that he can take new faces into the cabinet on December 1.

It may be recalled that Jagan had announced to replace all the ministers in his cabinet after his government completes first half term when he formed his cabinet in June 2019.

The first half term of YSRCP government ends on November 30, 2021.

Accordingly, ministers got themselves mentally prepared to resign after attending the emergency cabinet meeting.

But when Jagan announced his decision to repeal three capitals bill in the emergency cabinet meeting, all his ministers remained in a state of shock.

They too were unaware of Jagan taking such a big decision without consulting his ministers.

Political circles say this clearly shows Jagan is not taking even his ministers into confidence while taking such big decisions.

Ministers on the other hand say Jagan not only shocked opposition parties but also entire cabinet on the issue of repealing three capitals bill.