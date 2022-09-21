EC issues notice to the YSRC on Jagan’s election

The Election Commission had issued notice to the YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh asking clarification on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy being elected as permanent president of the party. It may be recalled that the party plenary held on July 8 and 9, 2022 in Guntur district, had announced the election of Jagan Mohan Reddy as the party’s life-time president. The party also claimed that it had amended the party constitution to make the election.

The Election Commission said that the election of any person to any post in any party for life time is against the spirit of democracy and asked the YSR Congress to clarify this. The Election Commission said that it had sent three letters to the party seeking clarification.

However, the YSR Congress had sent a letter on September 11 along with some documents stating that the party’s constitution was amended on February 7, 2022. The YSR Congress also claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected “unanimously” at the party plenary but not as the life-time president. The party also blamed the media for its reports misrepresenting the facts.

The EC found that the YSR Congress Party’s blame on the media and wanted the party to make a public announcement at the earliest giving clarification on the election of Jagan Mohan Reddy as the party president and not as the life-time president.

It is to be seen how the YSR Congress would handle the issue as it had openly announced that it had amended the party’s constitution and elected Jagan Mohan Reddy as the life-time president.