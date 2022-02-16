EC slaps notice on BJP MLA Raja Singh for ‘bulldozer’ threat to voters!

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday (today) slapped notices on Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency under GHMC limits, for his recent threat issued to voters in Uttar Pradesh who don’t cast their votes to BJP in the ongoing UP Assembly polls.

In a video released by Raja Singh on Monday last which went viral on social media platforms, he was heard saying that during the second phase of UP polls even UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s enemies came out in large numbers and voted and those not voting for BJP would face dire consequences.

“Hindus should come and vote in large numbers, For those who do not vote for BJP, I want to tell them that Yogi Adityanath has got thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. All of them have left from the UP side. After the elections, such areas will be identified for people who have not supported Yogi ji,” Raja Singh said in the video.

Raja Singh’s comments created a furore across the country and all the parties demanded ECI to initiate stringent action against him.

In its notice, the ECI said, “The commission is prima facie of the opinion that T.Raja Singh, has violated the aforesaid provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, by making the said statements. You are hereby called upon to show cause within 24 hours from the receipt of this notice as to why appropriate penal action under criminal law should not be initiated against you and also as to why appropriate action for the violation of MCC should not be taken against you.”

In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the EC will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any reference to you.