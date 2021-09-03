ED Investigation: Rakul reschedules her Plan

12 Tollywood celebrities received notices from the Enforcement Directorate and an investigation plan was scheduled. Puri Jagannadh and Charmee appeared before the officials of ED for the investigation and they submitted all the required documents. Rakul Preet Singh has been asked to appear before the ED officials on September 6th but the actress revealed that she could not make it on the day due to her prior commitments. Rakul Preet contacted the officials of ED and her investigation is rescheduled for today.

The actress appeared before ED with all the requested documents this morning. Rakul Preet’s name never surfaced in the 2017 Tollywood celebrities’ drugs case. But she was drilled recently in Mumbai and the ED officials served notices to Rakul along with other Tollywood celebrities. Rakul has a strong lineup of Hindi movies and she completed the shoot of Vaisshnav Tej’s Konda Polam that will release next month.