Plagiarism charges for Ram Charan and Shankar Film

Sensational director Shankar is in news in the recent months because of his controversies. His next big-budget film Indian 2 is put on hold due to several reasons. The makers approached the Madras High Court to resolve the issue. Shankar announced Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh and the film’s original producer S Thanu claims to own the remake rights and says that the remake was announced without his consent. Now Shankar landed into fresh trouble after he has been facing plagiarism charges for Ram Charan’s film that will commence shoot from September 8th.

Chinnasamy, a production executive based in Chennai approached the South Indian Film Writers Association (SIFWA) and he claims that Shankar, Karthik Subbaraj have stolen his script. SIFWA is now investigating the matter after both the parties submitted their scripts. Chinnasamy penned the script for Vijay but it never got materialized. Shankar and Karthik Subbaraj worked on the script for the film. RC15 is a social drama loaded with action. For now, the investigation is on.