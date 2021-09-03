Karthikeya 2 rights sold like hot cake

Even though a poster or teaser of Karthikeya 2 is yet to be released, its rights are being sold like hot cake.

It is learnt that all language satellite rights and other language dubbing rights of Karthikeya 2 have been sold out for Rs 20 crore. The makers are planning to release the movie on their own.

Starring Nikhil in the lead, Karthikeya 2, a sequel to Karthikeya, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal banners.

Music for this suspense thriller is being composed by Kala Bhairava. The film has Anupama Parameswaran as lead actress.