ED searches JC Prabhakar Reddy’s house

The officials of Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched searches in the house of Tadipatri Municipal chairman and the TDP leader J C Prabhakar Reddy on Friday. Over 20 officials from the ED reached Tadipatri in the morning and launched a search.

The ED officials also launched a search in the house of Prabhakar Reddy’s loyalist Chavva Gopala Reddy’s house. Gopala Reddy is a Class one contractor in the Indian Railways and a close associate and business partner of JC Brothers.

Prabhakar Reddy family owns JC Travels which is accused of selling vehicles with forged and fake invoices. They are accused of purchasing condemned vehicles as scrap and creating fake invoices. Those vehicles were mostly sold in Nagaland, as accused by the Enforcement Directorate.

J C Prabhakar Reddy is the brother of JC Diwakar Reddy, a former minister and former MP from the Congress. The brothers left the Congress after the State’s bifurcation in June 2014 and joined the TDP. The two leaders continue to be in the opposition TDP.

The JC brothers have a strong hold in Tadipatri and have won the municipal elections last year against the wave of the ruling YSR Congress. The brothers also have a strong hold in the Ananthapuram district politics for the past two decades.