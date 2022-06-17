Shah gives permission to YSRC rebel MP to attend PM meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have given permission to YSR Congress rebel MP from Narasapuram, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme to be held at Bhimavaram on July 4.

As Bhimavaram falls under his Parliamentary constituency, Raghurama Krishnam Raju wrote a letter to AP DGP seeking permission. He was afraid that the AP police would arrest him in one case or the other and sought assurance from the DGP. However, he said that he would approach the Prime Minister’s office or the Union Home Ministry for clearance.

Accordingly, the rebel MP secured clearance from both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Ministry to visit Bhimavaram and attend the Prime Minister’s meeting. As being the local MP, the Prime Minister’s Office had also cleared the MP’s proposal to preside over the function and sit next only to the Prime Minister on the dais.

It is to be seen whether he would come here along with the Prime Minister on the same day of the function or would arrive a day before. It is also to be seen if the state police would arrest him as he arrives or leave him this time as the Prime Minister’s programme is scheduled.

Raghurama krishnam Raju is facing a couple of cases booked by the local police in West Godavari district and the CID. In fact, he was arrested by the CID on charges of sedition for his speeches in the media.