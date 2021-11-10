Election Commission gives shock after shock to KCR!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is receiving shock after shock from the Election Commission of India since the recent Huzurabad bypoll.

When KCR planned to hold a huge public meeting in Huzurabad with one lakh people to campaign for TRS, the EC imposed restrictions saying that no public gatherings of over 1,000 will be allowed in Huzurabad.

When KCR planned to shift public meeting to border areas of Huzurabad to avoid EC restrictions, then the EC has extended restrictions to entire Karimanagar district as well as neighbouring Hanamkonda district.

With this KCR was forced to cancel his public meeting.

TRS lost to BJP’s Etala Rajender in the Huzurabad bypoll counting on November 2.

With this Etala is hogging entire media limelight in Telangana since November 2.

To beat this, KCR has decided to hold press conferences every day at Pragathi Bhavan to ensure that entire media coverage revolves around him and Etala gets sidelines.

This strategy proved successful after entire media focus shifted to KCR’s press conferences on Sunday and Monday.

When KCR was getting ready to hold one more press conference on Tuesday, the EC gave a shock by releasing schedule for MLC elections under local bodies quota for 12 seats.

The election code of conduct came into immediate effect forcing KCR to cancel his press conferences.

KCR planned to hold press conferences for a month but EC stopped him for a month by imposing election code for MLC polls.